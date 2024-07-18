Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2024

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRRGet Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.59. 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.3327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,208 shares during the period.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.