Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.59. 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.3327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF during the fourth quarter worth $956,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF by 5,280.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 46,208 shares during the period.

The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.

