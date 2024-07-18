Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.70 and last traded at $59.59. 550 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.31.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.63. The company has a market cap of $16.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a $0.3327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Proshares Equities For Rising Rates ETF Company Profile
The ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed large-cap stocks that are anticipated to perform favorably during periods of rising interest rates. EQRR was launched on Jul 24, 2017 and is managed by ProShares.
