ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDM. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,795,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Down 0.8 %

ProShares Ultra Dow30 stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.96. 154,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,459. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $92.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56. The company has a market cap of $445.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.48.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

