PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.67. Approximately 7,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. This is a boost from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th.

PT XL Axiata Tbk Company Profile

PT XL Axiata Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication, telecommunications network, and multimedia services for consumers and businesses in Indonesia. The company provides cellular mobile and closed fixed network, Internet, Internet telephony and interconnection, data communication system, packet switched local fixed network, telephony, and voice over Internet protocol services.

