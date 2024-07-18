Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $289.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $305.64.

PSA opened at $310.05 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.59. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total transaction of $109,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,917,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 615.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,040,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,373,000 after buying an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $7,319,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

