PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PUBM. B. Riley started coverage on PubMatic in a report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $21.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.15. PubMatic has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.96 and a beta of 1.44.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.19 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 4.42%. PubMatic’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $532,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mukul Kumar sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $200,175.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,594.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,024 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,674 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 436,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 35,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of PubMatic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

