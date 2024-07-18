PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,578 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PHM opened at $121.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $68.80 and a one year high of $124.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.29 and its 200-day moving average is $110.41.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

