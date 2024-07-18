Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Alamos Gold Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 16th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

AGI opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,525,000 after buying an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,002,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 472,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alamos Gold by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,419,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,224,000 after purchasing an additional 216,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 161,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 56,745 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

