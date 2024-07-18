Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Franco-Nevada’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.33.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.43 and a 200-day moving average of $116.62. Franco-Nevada has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $149.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 33.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -57.83%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

