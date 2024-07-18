Q2 2025 Earnings Forecast for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Five Below in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.20 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.68 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.07 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.82%. Five Below’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Five Below from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $76.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 5.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,377,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,151,000 after buying an additional 72,020 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 42.2% during the second quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Five Below by 26.0% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 260,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 81.8% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.