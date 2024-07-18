Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Issued By KeyCorp

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EMCOR Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EMCOR Group’s current full-year earnings is $16.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.67 EPS.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $361.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.71 and its 200-day moving average is $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $187.53 and a 12-month high of $401.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMCOR Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 30.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

