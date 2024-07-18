Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $281.53 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Qtum has a market cap of $281.53 million and $52.99 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qtum has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00004181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.44 or 0.05367229 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00042569 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009447 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00012237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009904 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002193 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,238,176 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

