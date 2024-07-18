QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 10,247,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,985,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 10.38.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

