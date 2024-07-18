QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.20 and last traded at $8.68. Approximately 10,247,414 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 8,985,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on QS
QuantumScape Stock Down 6.2 %
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
In other QuantumScape news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 173,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $1,219,496.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,196,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,426,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 45,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $257,207.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,055.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 847,562 shares of company stock valued at $4,869,703. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in QuantumScape by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than QuantumScape
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.