Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 62,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Quest Solution Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45.

Quest Solution Company Profile

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

