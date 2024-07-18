Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RNGR opened at $11.27 on Monday. Ranger Energy Services has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.47.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.00 million. Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Ranger Energy Services’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, CFO Melissa Cougle bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 409.6% in the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 538,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 432,570 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 74.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 704,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,954,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 17.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 300,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 44,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

