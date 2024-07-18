Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Down 8.2%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 57,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 220,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RAPP
Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 11.9 %
Insider Activity
About Rapport Therapeutics
Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rapport Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- This Cybersecurity Stock Gains Analysts’ Favor for Strong Growth
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Parabolic Rise of This Stock Shows No Signs of Slowing
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Risk Tolerance vs. Risk Appetite: Key Differences
Receive News & Ratings for Rapport Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapport Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.