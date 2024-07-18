Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP) Shares Down 8.2%

Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 57,899 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 220,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Trading Down 11.9 %

Insider Activity

About Rapport Therapeutics

In other news, Director James Healy bought 44,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,666.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

