Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Gap Down to $121.11

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total transaction of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,599.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

