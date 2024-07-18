Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Plans $0.19 Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

Reaves Utility Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. 372,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,822. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.97.

Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

