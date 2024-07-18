Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Shares Down 3.8% on Insider Selling

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 234,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 315,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Specifically, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 56,516 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $431,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,018,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,178,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RDW shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Longbow Research boosted their price target on Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Redwire in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redwire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Redwire Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.30.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Redwire by 23.9% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Redwire by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

