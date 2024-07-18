Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Trading Down 3.8% After Insider Selling

Shares of Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.78. 234,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 315,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Specifically, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 94,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $745,282.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923,576 shares in the company, valued at $283,077,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Redwire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Redwire in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Redwire from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Redwire Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.30.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $87.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Redwire Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDW. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Redwire by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwire by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Redwire by 23.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in Redwire by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Redwire

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.