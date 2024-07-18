Request Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.69 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Request has a total market cap of $108.87 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011403 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009484 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,534.66 or 0.99823212 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000949 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00012046 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007299 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00072382 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11629852 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $1,207,958.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

