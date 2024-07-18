Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Charles Schwab Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles Schwab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $63.83 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,504,622.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total transaction of $413,870.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,414.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 89,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $6,661,700.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,641,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,504,622.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 555,745 shares of company stock worth $41,625,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,697,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 583,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,411 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 15.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

