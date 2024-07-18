Reviewing Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) and Montana Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRJ – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrier Global and Montana Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 3 4 7 1 2.40 Montana Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrier Global presently has a consensus target price of $64.93, suggesting a potential downside of 3.94%. Given Carrier Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Montana Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

91.0% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.7% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Carrier Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of Montana Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Carrier Global and Montana Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global 5.41% 26.01% 7.76% Montana Technologies N/A -7.23% -3.82%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carrier Global and Montana Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $22.10 billion 2.76 $1.35 billion $1.43 47.27 Montana Technologies N/A N/A $1.24 million N/A N/A

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Montana Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Carrier Global has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montana Technologies has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Montana Technologies on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrier Global

(Get Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, heat pumps, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration and monitoring products and services, as well as digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal applications, food retail, and warehouse cooling; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential, commercial, and industrial technologies, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. This segment also offers fire and security service, such as audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. It offers its products under the Autronica, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Aritech, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; Carrier, Toshiba, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello; and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech brands. Carrier Global Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.