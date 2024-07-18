Reviewing MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) & Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.4% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of MeridianLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Manhattan Associates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -13.86% -6.72% -3.47% Manhattan Associates 19.91% 85.28% 31.30%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 2 4 2 0 2.00 Manhattan Associates 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MeridianLink and Manhattan Associates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

MeridianLink currently has a consensus price target of $19.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.15%. Manhattan Associates has a consensus price target of $245.13, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given Manhattan Associates’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than MeridianLink.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeridianLink and Manhattan Associates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $303.62 million 5.77 -$42.54 million ($0.54) -42.28 Manhattan Associates $962.26 million 14.32 $176.57 million $3.06 73.16

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. MeridianLink is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Manhattan Associates, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MeridianLink has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manhattan Associates has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats MeridianLink on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Mortgage, a cloud-based software designed for financial professionals to optimize the end-to-end mortgage loan origination process; MeridianLink Collect, a web-based debt collection software; Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub; and MeridianLink Business, a cloud-based platform that offers business lending solutions for banks and credit unions. In addition, the company provides analytics and business intelligence tools through MeridianLink Engage, MeridianLink Consulting, MeridianLink Data Connect, and MeridianLink Insight; Data Verification Software Solution, a cloud-based order fulfillment hub for bankers and credit officers; and loan origination systems, other credit decisioning tools, and additional solution modules. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores. The company also provides inventory optimization and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. The company offers products through direct sales personnel and partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

