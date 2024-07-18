Ribbon Finance One Day Volume Tops $1.02 Million (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $83.25 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,352,986 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

