RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.86.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REI.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on REI.UN
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.