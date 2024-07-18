RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REI.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.87. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$16.26 and a 1-year high of C$20.52. The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.