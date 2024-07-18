Ripio Credit Network Market Cap Hits $870,555.05 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and $1,406.61 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011135 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009730 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,982.24 or 1.00137430 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000967 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00007232 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072439 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00188984 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $945.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

