Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $45.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.57. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $53.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The firm had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at $15,886,396.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,813 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $123,096.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,419,390.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of Tenable by 31.4% during the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 129,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 30,962 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Tenable by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 314.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 23,497 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 247.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 14,244 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

