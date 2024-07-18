Robert W. Baird Cuts MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Price Target to $20.00

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MP has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MP Materials from $15.50 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MP Materials from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Monday. They set a market perform rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on MP Materials from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on MP Materials from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.61.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.28, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.67. MP Materials has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.73 and a beta of 2.22.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million. Analysts predict that MP Materials will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,605.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 317,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $5,741,742.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $846,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 325,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,605.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MP Materials by 25.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,380,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,574,000 after buying an additional 2,697,925 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MP Materials by 2,536.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,767,000 after buying an additional 1,598,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MP Materials by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,314,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,956,000 after buying an additional 860,960 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in MP Materials by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,960,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,756,000 after buying an additional 614,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

(Get Free Report)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.