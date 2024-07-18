Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $611.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $587.09.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $570.62. 14,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,574. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $549.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $474.46 and a one year high of $574.29. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

