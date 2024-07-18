Roth Mkm Raises IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target to $23.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of IMAX from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

NYSE:IMAX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 86,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,446. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a market capitalization of $946.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. IMAX has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.70.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $79.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.88 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IMAX will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Calamera Pablo sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $104,516.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,269 shares in the company, valued at $720,686.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of IMAX by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 36,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IMAX by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 48,266 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 264,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 37,631 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

