Royal Bank of Canada Increases Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $90.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.57. 272,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,381,500. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Northern Trust by 986.3% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 557.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 26,129 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its position in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17,074.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

