Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 45,710 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Stock

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 45,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $420,532.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,498,933 shares in the company, valued at $32,190,183.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,538 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $31,417.44.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,105 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,945.55.

On Friday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,765 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $41,169.60.

Shares of MHI opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MHI. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,962,000. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 31,163 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

