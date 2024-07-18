SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2,024.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $16,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of VBK traded down $4.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.85. 352,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,181. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

