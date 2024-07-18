SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 180,006 iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 180,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,000. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF makes up about 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.55% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IPAC. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 23,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,757,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,858 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAC traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.05. The company had a trading volume of 42,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,219. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.37.

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

