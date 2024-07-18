SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $75.52 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17,329.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,720,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704,777 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF makes up 3.6% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $75,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDE. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 695.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 430,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,912. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $30.83.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

