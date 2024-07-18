Sapphire Price Up 17.4% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and approximately $265.97 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sapphire has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,408.99 or 0.05357676 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00042292 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009521 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00009877 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Sapphire

SAPP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,822,025,996 coins and its circulating supply is 1,801,396,573 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

