Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Reduced by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 92.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,136 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 872,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,659. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.