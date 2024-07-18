Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,805 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,227. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.