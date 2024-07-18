Scotiabank Boosts Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Price Target to C$7.25

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Champion Iron Trading Up 0.2 %

TSE CIA opened at C$5.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. Champion Iron has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$7.77. The firm has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.04. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of C$332.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron will post 0.6653386 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

