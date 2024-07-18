Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $6.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $6.42. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $26.18 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.46 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 85.96%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $475.86 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $479.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.86.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.0% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the second quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 116,764 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 21.1% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

