Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $7.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.61. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $36.45 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $9.77 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $9.50 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $464.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $501.89 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1 year low of $289.36 and a 1 year high of $509.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $161.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $461.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.79 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299,679.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 103.3% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 61 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.