Seele-N (SEELE) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Seele-N (SEELE) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Seele-N token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $9.64 million and approximately $23.02 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Seele-N has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009435 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,583.37 or 0.99929616 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000951 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007272 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.00 or 0.00072295 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00041193 USD and is down -0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.