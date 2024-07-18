Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.01

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.01 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 463140 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on WTTR shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Select Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Select Water Solutions in the second quarter worth about $359,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 55.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 451,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 330,838 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 57.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 3.0% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 160,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

