Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.46

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $79.46 and last traded at $79.07, with a volume of 734408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $81.50 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Sempra Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,357.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $457,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,357.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sempra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

