Seneca Financial (OTCMKTS:SNNF) Trading Down 2.9%

Seneca Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.
Seneca Financial Stock Down 2.9 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.
About Seneca Financial
Seneca Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Seneca Savings that operates as a community-oriented savings and loan institution. It provides demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and one-to-four family first lien residential mortgages, residential construction, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial loans, as well as consumer loans.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Seneca Financial
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.