SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Down 3.6%

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.15. Approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Ses S.A. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

