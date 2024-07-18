Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 450 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.63.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $496.47. The stock had a trading volume of 627,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.50 and a 1 year high of $583.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $500.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.93.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.