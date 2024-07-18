Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys Shares of 8,253 Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BITB. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $93,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $158,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

BITB stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.24. 1,642,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,848. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.20. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

