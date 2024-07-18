Sheets Smith Wealth Management Invests $221,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,501,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,746,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,366,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,979,000 after purchasing an additional 944,161 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3,383.8% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 720,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,194,000 after purchasing an additional 700,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,926,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after purchasing an additional 438,476 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortinet Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.
Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet
In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,777,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,927,125,412.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,777,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,125,412.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.
Fortinet Profile
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
