Sherry S. Bahrambeygui Sells 2,641 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 2,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $237,188.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,575 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,710.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PriceSmart Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.57. The stock had a trading volume of 221,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,042. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.85. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.82 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PriceSmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,671,000 after purchasing an additional 105,405 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,713,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,931,000 after buying an additional 30,045 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,631,000 after buying an additional 60,673 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in PriceSmart by 938.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 181,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,286,000 after buying an additional 164,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PriceSmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

